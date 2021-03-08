

Role of Rotary in women empowerment



Then what's the role Rotary playing? How Rotary is helping women? How it is empowering women? These are very difficult questions to answer because functionally Rotary doesn't discriminate between genders. Rotary International by laws ensures equal treatment of all genders. Rotary has a different, in depth idea with more clarity about women empowerment. It understands that women empowerment means accepting and including women, who are outside of the decision - making process into it. Women's empowerment is the most crucial point for developing any country. It puts strong emphasis on female participation in political structures, formal decision making process, in economic sphere, on the ability to obtain an income that enables participation in economic decision making process.



Empowerment is the process that creates confidence in the person to have power over her own lives, societies, and in their communities. Women can be empowered if they have access to education, professions, and in their way of life. Confidence of decision making evokes the sense of empowerment. Empowerment includes the action of raising the status of women through education, raising awareness, literacy, self defence training, it is all about equipping and allowing women to make life-determining decisions through different problems in society.



To understand how Rotary helps in these process of equipping women, we need to understand how Rotary was formed and the fight women faced to get the gate of Rotary opened for themselves.



Founder of Rotary was a Chicago Attorney, Paul Harris. With three of his friends Paul Harris founded a club in February 1905 in Chicago, to rekindle the spirit of friendliness they had in their small home towns they named the club "ROTARY" and invited others to join. Within a short time number of membership reached double digit figure. Though originally it was formed for fellowship but soon the club quickly evolved to use the talents and resources of its members to serve the community. Soon several such clubs within and outside of USA formed under the umbrella of Rotary International.



Traditionally role of women in those countries at that time were confined by the society and religious organisations controlling the societies within four walls of the home in cooking, cleaning, nursing family members, rearing children and obeying husband. Obviously women were not heard, noticed or included in decision making process and hence Rotary also kept women excluded from membership, and these Rotary clubs were "male only" clubs because each member by rotation was required to be the leader of the club so how can a woman become a leader since she is no where included in decision making process.



Aftermath of First and Second World War changed this very intricate fibre of the society. Death of Soldiers, the male members of families forced a huge section of women to come out of their home and to involve themselves in economic process. It affected the society. Women became the sole bread earner, head of family. Society started to notice them. They started to be heard, noticed and included in decision making process. Rotarians at club level understood this socio economic change and shifting of women in money earning, decision making role and hence tried to include women in Rotary membership but patriarchal leaders at the top of Rotary International resisted the change.



In 1978, the Rotary Club of Duarte, California, inducted three women as members, to which Board of Rotary international reacted negatively and withdrew the charter of the club for violating the "male only" RI constitution. The RC of Duarte brought legal suit against Rotary International, claiming violation of a state Civil Right Law that prevents discrimination any form in any business establishments or public accommodation.



Subsequently Rotary International constitution was made in the 1989 council of legislation with a vote to eliminate "male only" for all of Rotary. Since then women have become members and leaders of Rotary Clubs and Districts throughout the world. Few Rotarians of a Small Rotary Club of Duarte fought to the level of United State Supreme Court to open Int gate for their women folk, that's the fight Rotary fought to let their women to have the first step to empower themselves.



As a service providing organisation, Rotary has designated seven focus areas where women are natural beneficiaries to enrich themselves in empowering arena. Seven focus areas are:

1. Peace and Conflict prevention/Resolution, 2. disease prevention, 3. water and Sanitation, 4. maternal and child health, 5. basic education and literacy, 6. economic and community development, 7. environment.



Rotary not only initiates projects to be done by Rotarian's or empower women but also recognises with honour those who work passionately in these areas. But the question remains unanswered yet why women empowerment is given such importance in this twenty first century. Why do all important forums of the world considers women empowerment with utmost priority.



Though at one point of history, Rotary International was stubborn against allowing women in a decision making level of Rotary clubs but now it even already considered woman to run the steering of Rotary International. Empowerment of women is the Pre-condition for the development of societies since it enhances both the quality and quantity of Human Resources available for sustainable development of a country. Sustainable development accepts environmental protection, social and economical development including women empowerment and Rotary is working in all these areas.



Rotary can work hand in hand with the government to attain the sustainable development goal regarding women empowerment if it is given proper recognition.

The writer is a former member of the Board of Revenue and Past President of Rotary Club of Dhaka North West



