

Everyday should be in women’s favour

It protects me

Like a shoe handcrafted with care

I can go anywhere.

Call me `Queen' like it's my name

I won't forget to take my claim

I don't care what they say

Being a woman can look this way�"



In this way, the image of women's life has emerged through the pen of a poet, Elle Marks. The contribution of working women in every field of the world is undeniable. Simply saying, a society, a country, a nation cannot ensure its wellbeing without the contribution of women. Women of the world deserve an equal future free from ignominy, violence.



This year, the theme for International Women's Day is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world". This day is being celebrated around the world to ensure equality for men and women and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain. Even though about half of the world population is women and they have a significant contribution in human civilisation. Unfortunately, decade after decade women are oppressed and their contribution in different stages of life is not recognised.



The International Women's Day has been observed since 1975 in an organized way. Historically, women's rights movement was not so easy. It was said in the history that the International Women's Day has been observed since in the early 1900's, a time of great prolongation and turbulence in the industrialized world. The first memorable work on this advance was Mary Olston Kraft's essay on women's rights which is recognized as the original document in this regard.



Margaret Fuller's (1845), Stuart Mill's (1869) essays on women's rights are notable in the aftermath of the upheaval in society. In 1910, a woman named Clara Zetkin (Leader of the 'Women's Office' for the Social Democratic Party in Germany) brought the idea of an International Women's Day in a second International Conference of Working Women was held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The very first International Women's Day was launched the following year by Clara Zetkin on 19 March (not 8 March).



The UN General Assembly declared universal human rights in 1948. The Declaration states that all human beings are born equal and have the right to enjoy the rights enshrined in the Declaration, regardless of race, religion, caste or gender. In 1952, the Commission of the Status of Women called for a convention on women's political rights, the right to vote, and equal rights to work in office. The 1956 and 1962 conventions on women's marriage and the dissolution of the United Nations undertook to give women equal rights to equality, development and peace, employment, health and education.



In 1972, the General Assembly declared 1975 as the World Year of Women. The purpose of the World Women's Year was to fully involve women in gender equality and development and to increase women's contribution to world peace. From 15 June to 2 July 1975, the 1st World Conference on Women was held in Mexico City at the initiative of the United Nations. The United Nations declared 1975-85 as the Women's Decade. The goal of the Women's Decade was equality development and peace. The National World Conference on Women was organized in 1975 in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. In 1995, the Fourth World Conference on Women was held in Beijing.



It's already a journey of 200 years history of crossing a thorny path; nevertheless. In underdeveloped and developing countries, considering the personal-family and social status of women, in particular, the rate of abuse and murder of women is high. However, in the 21st century, women have to continue to fight for their rights. Women are considered as a product in many societies, still now! A woman performs her duties in the workplace with equal responsibilities as men. Even then women are being less respected.



Globally, women have made significant progress in education, health, politics and economics. However, little progress has been made in the rural areas of the developing world. On the other hand, it has not been possible to liberate women from discrimination, exploitation, rape, abduction, acid throwing, sexual abuse, trafficking in women, murder and other forms of torture. Women's Day is celebrated every year in such a hostile environment.



The world community is committed to establishing women's rights. Bangladesh is also active to ensure women's rights. The government has specific plans and programs for this. The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs is working separately for the welfare of women. Its functions are national policy on women and children, adoption of development programs, women's law and social rights issues, creation of employment opportunities for women, etc.



In addition to the reserved seats in the parliament, women can participate in elections alongside men. There are reserved seats for city corporations, municipalities and union councils. There is a special quota system for women in jobs. Empowerment of women in the country is an important goal of the government. Special investment arrangements exist for women. Nevertheless, women's society in Bangladesh is lagging behind in political, social and economic development. Therefore, the celebration of Women's Day in Bangladesh carries special significance.



Women alone cannot establish women's rights. Everyone should be given the right to think as a human being, not just the right to work. At present, the sectors in which women are working today are a matter of great pride. All women want security, dignity and self-respect are ensured.



Women get proper respect in the poem of the rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam:



"In the separation of women, in the union of women /The man got the poet soul / All his words became poetry / Feelings became lovely songs."

Shanta Farjana, Founder, Sound

Bangla School, Savar, Dhaka















"My strengthIt protects meLike a shoe handcrafted with careI can go anywhere.Call me `Queen' like it's my nameI won't forget to take my claimI don't care what they sayBeing a woman can look this way�"In this way, the image of women's life has emerged through the pen of a poet, Elle Marks. The contribution of working women in every field of the world is undeniable. Simply saying, a society, a country, a nation cannot ensure its wellbeing without the contribution of women. Women of the world deserve an equal future free from ignominy, violence.This year, the theme for International Women's Day is "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a Covid-19 world". This day is being celebrated around the world to ensure equality for men and women and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain. Even though about half of the world population is women and they have a significant contribution in human civilisation. Unfortunately, decade after decade women are oppressed and their contribution in different stages of life is not recognised.The International Women's Day has been observed since 1975 in an organized way. Historically, women's rights movement was not so easy. It was said in the history that the International Women's Day has been observed since in the early 1900's, a time of great prolongation and turbulence in the industrialized world. The first memorable work on this advance was Mary Olston Kraft's essay on women's rights which is recognized as the original document in this regard.Margaret Fuller's (1845), Stuart Mill's (1869) essays on women's rights are notable in the aftermath of the upheaval in society. In 1910, a woman named Clara Zetkin (Leader of the 'Women's Office' for the Social Democratic Party in Germany) brought the idea of an International Women's Day in a second International Conference of Working Women was held in Copenhagen, Denmark. The very first International Women's Day was launched the following year by Clara Zetkin on 19 March (not 8 March).The UN General Assembly declared universal human rights in 1948. The Declaration states that all human beings are born equal and have the right to enjoy the rights enshrined in the Declaration, regardless of race, religion, caste or gender. In 1952, the Commission of the Status of Women called for a convention on women's political rights, the right to vote, and equal rights to work in office. The 1956 and 1962 conventions on women's marriage and the dissolution of the United Nations undertook to give women equal rights to equality, development and peace, employment, health and education.In 1972, the General Assembly declared 1975 as the World Year of Women. The purpose of the World Women's Year was to fully involve women in gender equality and development and to increase women's contribution to world peace. From 15 June to 2 July 1975, the 1st World Conference on Women was held in Mexico City at the initiative of the United Nations. The United Nations declared 1975-85 as the Women's Decade. The goal of the Women's Decade was equality development and peace. The National World Conference on Women was organized in 1975 in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. In 1995, the Fourth World Conference on Women was held in Beijing.It's already a journey of 200 years history of crossing a thorny path; nevertheless. In underdeveloped and developing countries, considering the personal-family and social status of women, in particular, the rate of abuse and murder of women is high. However, in the 21st century, women have to continue to fight for their rights. Women are considered as a product in many societies, still now! A woman performs her duties in the workplace with equal responsibilities as men. Even then women are being less respected.Globally, women have made significant progress in education, health, politics and economics. However, little progress has been made in the rural areas of the developing world. On the other hand, it has not been possible to liberate women from discrimination, exploitation, rape, abduction, acid throwing, sexual abuse, trafficking in women, murder and other forms of torture. Women's Day is celebrated every year in such a hostile environment.The world community is committed to establishing women's rights. Bangladesh is also active to ensure women's rights. The government has specific plans and programs for this. The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs is working separately for the welfare of women. Its functions are national policy on women and children, adoption of development programs, women's law and social rights issues, creation of employment opportunities for women, etc.In addition to the reserved seats in the parliament, women can participate in elections alongside men. There are reserved seats for city corporations, municipalities and union councils. There is a special quota system for women in jobs. Empowerment of women in the country is an important goal of the government. Special investment arrangements exist for women. Nevertheless, women's society in Bangladesh is lagging behind in political, social and economic development. Therefore, the celebration of Women's Day in Bangladesh carries special significance.Women alone cannot establish women's rights. Everyone should be given the right to think as a human being, not just the right to work. At present, the sectors in which women are working today are a matter of great pride. All women want security, dignity and self-respect are ensured.Women get proper respect in the poem of the rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam:"In the separation of women, in the union of women /The man got the poet soul / All his words became poetry / Feelings became lovely songs."Shanta Farjana, Founder, SoundBangla School, Savar, Dhaka