Historic 7th March celebrated as National Day in Districts



Wreaths being placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu in Bogura town (1), BARI headquarters in Gazipur (2), Moktarpara Field in Netrakona (3), Mujib Square in Pirojpur (4), Swadhinata Chattar in Rajshahi (5) and Joypurhat (6) to mark the historic 7th March speech delivered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday. photoS: observer

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered the historic speech on the day at the Ramna Race Course (Now Suhrawardy Udyan) in the capital where over two million people gathered to listen to him. The speech finally led the country to the War of Independence.

The speech got UNESCO recognition as the world's documentary heritage on October 30, 2017.

BOGURA: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

The day began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office premises at around 8am.

DC Md Ziaul Haque, Superintend of Police (SP) Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan, District Awami League (AL) President Majibor Rahman Majnu, General Secretary (GS) Ragebul Ahsan Ripu and Jail Super Muniruzzaman, among others, paid tribute to the architect of Independent Bangladesh on this occasion.

District AL organised a discussion meeting in the morning with its President Majibor Rahman Majnu in the chair.

Later, a meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office in the town. DC Md Ziaul Haque presided over the meeting.

Besides, district police organised a meeting at Shaheed Khokon Shishu Park at noon.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, district administration, district and Sadar Upazila units of AL organised different elaborate programmes.

The day began with hoisting of national and party flags atop of the party office building in the district town.

The district administration, district police, District Unit AL Abu Bakar Siddique, Gaibandha Municipality and Sadar Upazila administration placed wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu in the town in the morning.

A rally was brought out from there, and it ended in front of the DC office after parading the main streets of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC office.

DC Abdul Matin was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) ABM Sadiqur Rahman presided over the meeting.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, District AL GS Abu Bakar Siddique, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Md Matlubour Rahman and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, among others, also spoke at the programme as special guests.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

DC Md Shariful Islam placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shaheed Dr Abul Kashem Field in the town at around 7am.

Later, Lawmaker Advocate Shamsul Alam Dudu placed a wreath to pay tribute to the architect of Independent Bangladesh.

District Judiciary, district administration, district police, District Unit AL, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Juba League, and different government, non-government and socio-cultural organisations participated at the programme.

Besides, the district administration organised programmes for children, including drawing, recitation, dance, and reading competitions on the occasion.

District Information office arranged a photo exhibition and documentary displaying programme on remembrance of the day.

On the other hand, District Unit AL organised a discussion meeting at its office.

District AL President and Zila Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket presided over the meeting.

District AL GS Zakir Hossain, Advocate Momin Ahmed Chowdhury and Golam Hakkani, among others, also spoke at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, various programmes were organised in the district.

Syeda Zakia Noor Lipi, MP, placed a wreath on the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the district town.

Later, a discussion meeting was organised at District Shilpakala Academy in the town.

The district administration organised the programme with DC Mohammad Shamim Alam in the chair.

District AL President Advocate Kamrul Ashan Shahajahan, GS Advocate M A Afzal, Zila Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, Additional DC (General) Golam Mustafa, Additional DC (Education & ICT) Habibur Rahman, Additional District Magistrate Abdullah Al Mashud, Additional SP (Crime) Tahiyad Ahmed Chowdhury, Additional SP (Admin) Mizanur Rahman, Government Pleader Bijoy Shankor Roy and Public Prosecutor Shah Azizul Hoque, among others, also spoke at the meeting.

LAXMIPUR: On this occasion, a human chain was formed on the Laxmipur Press Club premises in the district town, demanding punishment for the enemies of independence.

The human chain was formed under the banner of 'Amra Kajan Mujib Sena' in the morning.

Member of the organisation Poet Mujtaba Al Mamun and former organising secretary of District Unit AL Ruhul Amin Master, among others, spoke at the programme.

NARAIL: Various programmes were organised in the district, marking the day.

Bangabandhu's speech on March 7 and the national anthem were performed in thousands of voices in the town at around 11am.

The district administration jointly organised the programme with District Cultural Alliances on the Narail Government Victoria College Sultan Mancha premises.

A 60-foot long national flag was flown there.

About 1,000 students from different educational institutions participated in the event.

DC Mohammad Habibur Rahman, SP Prabir Kumar Roy, Sadar Upazila Chairman Nizam Uddin Khan Nilu, Narail Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara and different professional bodies, among others, were present at the programme.

NETRAKONA: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in the district.

The day began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Moktarpara Field in the district town at around 8am.

DC Kazi Md Abdur Rahman, SP Md Akbar Ali Munshi, Zila Parishad Chairman Prashanta Roy, Netrakona Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Khan and District AL President Matiar Rahman Khan, among others, paid floral tributes to Bangabandhu at that time.

Different government, non-government, political, social and cultural organisations took part in it. Later, a discussion meeting was held at Public Hall in the town.

Besides, Netrakona Sadar Police Station organised a meeting at around 3pm.

NOAKHALI: On this occasion, different programmes were organised in the district. Noakhali Municipality Mayor and District AL GS Shaheed Ullah Khan placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the municipality office. A rally was also brought out in the district town.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Maijdi Housing Balur Math in the town.

Besides, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, district administration, district police and different government offices organised various programmes.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district.

The day began with hoisting of the national flag atop government and non-government offices and educational institutions.

The district administration placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Mujib Squire in the town in the morning.

Sheikh Anne Rahman, MP, District police, District Muktijoddha Sangsad, District Unit AL, BCL, Juba League and different political, social and cultural organisations and professional bodies also paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Later, a discussion meeting was held on this occasion.

Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Rezaul Karim, MP, was present as chief guest while DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain presided over the meeting.

Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Rebeka Khan, Additional DC Chowdhury Rowshon Islam, Additional SP (Administration and Crime) Mollah Azad Hossain and district level government officials, among others, participated in the programme.

Besides, District Unit AL observed the day in a befitting manner.

After hoisting the national and party flags, a discussion meeting and a doa mahfil were organised at its office in the town.

District AL Office Secretary Sheikh Feroj Ahmed, among others, was present at that time.

RAJSHSHI: District Unit AL and its front organisations have observed the historic March 7, a red-letter day in the history of the Bengalis.

Various institutions and socio-cultural organisations and professional bodies also observed the day through different programmes.

The district administration also carried out various programmes on the occasion.

A wreath was placed on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the District Shilpakala Academy premises in the city at around 9am.

Later, a discussion meeting entitled 'March 7: Lifeline of Independence' was held in Shilpakala Academy Auditorium.

Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Humayun Kabir was present as chief guest while DC Abdul Jalil presided over the meeting.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner Abu Kalam Siddique, Rajshahi Range Additional DIG of Police Joydev Kumar Bhadra and SP ABM Masud Hossain, among others, spoke at the programme as special guests.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit AL placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu and four national leaders at its party office in the city at around 10am.

A discussion meeting was also organised there at around 10:30am. Rajshahi City Mayor and President of Metropolitan Unit AL AHM Khairuzzaman Liton presided over the meeting.

SIRAJGANJ: On this occasion, district administration, district unit of AL, educational institutes and different socio-cultural organisations hold different programmes.

The day-long programmes included placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, displaying documentary film, drawing and essay-writing competitions for children and discussion meeting on the historic importance of 7th March.

Lawmaker Dr Habibe Millat, DC Dr Faruq Ahmed, SP Hasibul Alam, District AL Acting President KM Hossain Ali Hasan, Acting GS Abdus Samad Talukdar, Sirajganj Municipality Mayor Syed Abdur Rouf Mukta and former commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Gazi Shafiqul Islam Shafi, among others, participated in the programmes.

THAKURGAON: Different programmes were organised in the district marking the historic 7th March.

The district administration and Bangladesh Shishu Academy jointly organised drawing, recitation and delivering Bangabandhu's speech competitions in Zila Parishad Auditorium in the district town on Saturday evening.

Students of primary and secondary schools participated in the competitions.

Children Affairs Officer Jabed Ali and teachers of different educational institutions, among others, were present at the programme.

NAOGAON: On the occasion, wreaths were placed by different organisations on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Presided over by UNO Md Iktekharul Islam, the wreath-placing was made by upazila administration, Upazila Parishad, Atrai PS, Muktijoddha Command, AL, and its associate bodies. A discussion meeting was held.

Later, awards were distributed among winners of a competition on historic Bangabandhu's 7 March speech.

At that time, Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, OC Abul Kalam Azad, Juba Unnayan Officer Fazlul Haq, Secondary Education Officer Abdus Salam, AL President Nipendranath Dutta Dulal, GS Akkas Ali, FFs Akhtaruzzaman and Sajedur Rahman Dudu were present, among others.

In Manda Upazila, flag was hoisted in the party office by leaders and activists of Manda Upazila AL of the district. Later, a doa mahfil was held.

The day's programmes were led by Upazila AL President Nazim Uddin Mondol and GS Nahid Morshed Babu.

In Porsha Upazila, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Mazumdar, MP, placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Muktijoddha Complex.

Wreaths were also placed on the portrait by Upazila Parishad Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury and UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza.

At that time, Upazila Vice-Chairman Kajibul Islam, Agriculture Officer Mahfuz Alam, Food Controller Ratan Kumar Pramanik, Public Health Officer Milon Kumar, and Press Club President Habibur Rahman were present, among others.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: On the occasion, the day's programme began with placing wreaths on the portrait of Bangabandhu at Upazila Chattar of the district on Sunday morning.

A discussion meeting was held in the upazila auditorium. It was presided over by UNO Md Nazmul Alam.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Mirajul Islam, AC (Land) Md Tawhidul Islam, Woman Vice-Chairman Asma Aktar, Upazila AL President Md Faizur Rashid Khasru, ex-FF commander Khan Enayet Karim Md Tayobur Rahman, Juba League (JL) GS Md Ehsam Hawladar, President of Juba Mahila League Asma Sultana Juthi, Poura JL Joint Convener Mainul Islam, and Chhatra League Convener Redwan Sikdar Richan spoke at the meeting.

KALAI, JOYPURHAT: Led by Upazila Parishad's Chairman Md Minfuzur Rahmn Milon and UNO Md Mobarok Hossain Parvez, wreaths were placed by different organisations on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the upazila chattar on Sunday morning.

The wreaths were placed by Upazila AL, Poura AL, FFs, Kalai Pourasabha, upazila administration, and different public and private organisations including educational institutions.

Later, a discussion meeting was held in the upazila Parishad auditorium on the importance of the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: To mark the day, local MP Md Abdul Kuddus placed a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of the Upazila Chattar and Muktijoddha Complex Bhaban in the district on Sunday morning.

Later, in a disciplined way, wreaths were placed on the portrait by the upazila administration, Poura administration, Gurudaspur PS, FFs, Upazila Officers' Club, Upazila AL, Upazila CL, Thana Shikkha Sanga, Palli Biddyut Samiti, and different educational institutions.

