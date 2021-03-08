30 detained in four districts

A total of 30 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Kurigram, Tangail, Cumilla and Brahmanbaria, in two days.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police detained seven men in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon over gambling.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers detained them red-handed from an abandoned house in Pashchim Phulmati area in the afternoon when they were gambling by playing cards.

A total of cash Tk 4,060 and playing cards were recovered from their possessions.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Rajib Kumar Rai said a case was filed in this connection.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: Police, in separate drives, have arrested 19 people on different charges in Mirzapur Upazila of the district.

Mirzapur PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Habibur Rahman confirmed the matter on Friday.

Of the arrested people, 13 had arrest warrant against them while others were accused in different cases including of murder.

They were produced before the court in the afternoon, said Inspector (investigation) Md Gias Uddin.

CUMILLA: Police detained three suspected robbers from Kandargaon area in Meghna Upazila of the district early Friday.

The arrested persons are Suman, 22, Sagor Molla, 27, and Russell Mia.

Meghna PS OC Md Abdul Mazid said on information, police conducted a drive a drive at around 3am and arrested them when they were preparing to commit robbery.

Police also recovered arms, machete, and a pickup van from their possession, the OC added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Police have arrested a fugitive convict in a case filed 24 years ago for forcibly marrying a college teacher after abduction in Nabinagar Upazila of the district.

The law enforcers arrested Sohel Mia, 48, from Gokornoghat area on Thursday midnight.

Police and local sources said Sohel abducted Lailun Nahar Lata, a lecturer of Ustad Alauddin Khan, in 1997 and married her.

The teacher had filed a case against nine persons including Sohel after police rescued her.

In 1998, a court convicted Sohel and sentenced him 14 years of imprisonment, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Nabinagar Circle) Mokbul Hossain.

But, he was hiding abroad and recently returned home, the ASP added.










