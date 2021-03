SIRAJGANJ, Mar 7: A man was crushed under a train in Shaheed M Mansur Ali Station area in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Rahiz Uddin, 60, a resident of Chakuli Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

Local sources said the Dhaka-bound train of 'Padma Express' hit the man in Shaheed M Mansur Ali Station area at around 7:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.