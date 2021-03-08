Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two found dead in 2 dists

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondents

Two people including a housewife were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Bogura, in two days.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a construction worker in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hawlader, 25, son of Abdus Salam Hawlader, a resident of Rajpasha Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Sabbir went out of the house at midnight.
Later, Sabbir's mother spotted his body hanging from a tree nearby the house.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.  
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Sherpur Upazila in the district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Mitu Khatun, 17, wife of Jubaer Khan, a resident of Phuljur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Mitu married Jubaer four months back after developing an affair over mobile phone call. But family members of Mitu were unhappy over the marriage.
However, Jubaer and his family members found Mitu hanging from the ceiling at her room in the house and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur PS Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Historic 7th March celebrated as National Day in Districts
30 detained in four districts
Man crushed under train in Sirajganj
Two found dead in 2 dists
Worker dies after falling from bridge
Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother
4 killed in road mishaps in two districts
Shoilmari River in its death throes


Latest News
8 killed in massive fire at Yemen migrant facility
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
Most Read News
The great speech…evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft