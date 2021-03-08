Two found dead in 2 dists

Two people including a housewife were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Pirojpur and Bogura, in two days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a construction worker in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hawlader, 25, son of Abdus Salam Hawlader, a resident of Rajpasha Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sabbir went out of the house at midnight.

Later, Sabbir's mother spotted his body hanging from a tree nearby the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a housewife from Sherpur Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mitu Khatun, 17, wife of Jubaer Khan, a resident of Phuljur Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Mitu married Jubaer four months back after developing an affair over mobile phone call. But family members of Mitu were unhappy over the marriage.

However, Jubaer and his family members found Mitu hanging from the ceiling at her room in the house and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Sherpur PS Shahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case has been filed in this connection.







