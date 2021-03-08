Worker dies after falling from bridge

A project worker died as he has fallen from the under-construction Payra Bridge in Lebukhali Upazila of Patuakhali District on Thursday morning.

The worker was identified as Mostafizur Rahman Swapon, a resident of Padrishibpur Village in Bakerganj of Barishal District.

Project Director said Swapon suddenly slipped from the bridge while working in the morning, which left him critically injured.

He was rushed to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, he added.





