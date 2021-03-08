Video
Home Countryside

Detainee’s son dies hours after death of grandmother

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Our Correspondent

FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Mar 7: The newborn baby of a detainee died hours after the death of his grandmother in Fulbari Upazila of the district.
Local sources said Abdul Quddus was detained by police along with six other gamblers while playing gambling in Paschim Phulmati area on Friday       afternoon.
Later, detainee's mother Kulsum Bewa, 60, fell ill after hearing the news of her son's detention and died at around 10pm on Friday.
Police then released Abdul Quddus on an humanitarian ground to allow him join the burial process of his mother.
The newborn baby of the detainee also died at around 11:30am on Saturday during the burial process of Kulsum Bewa.
The death of grandmother and her grandson has casted a gloom over the area.


« PreviousNext »

