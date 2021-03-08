4 killed in road mishaps in two districts

Four people including an elderly woman and a minor boy were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Brahmanbaria, on Saturday.

COX'S BAZAR: Three people including a lawyer were killed and seven others critically injured when a cement-laden truck rammed into some vehicles at Kalatali in the district town on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Mohna Begum, 70, of Kalatali, and Shahdat Hossain, hailed from Dhaka's Uttara, and Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Senior Advocate Osman Gani.

Eyewitness Kalatali Dakshin Adarsha Gram Samaj Committee General Secretary Saddam Hossain said the truck rammed into two three-wheelers (locally known as Tomtom) and two CNG-run auto-rickshaws at around 10:30 pm, which left two persons dead on the spot and eight others critically injured.

Later, Osman Gani died at Chattogram Medical College Hospital at around 4am while undergoing treatment. However, the injured were admitted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A minor boy was killed in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Yeamin, 8, son of Oliullah, a resident of Dharavanga Village in the upazila.

Police sources said an auto-rickshaw hit the boy while he was crossing a road in front of his house, leaving him dead on the spot.

Salimganj Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Najimuddin confirmed the incident.



