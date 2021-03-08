Video
Monday, 8 March, 2021
Home Foreign News

DMK, Congress seal alliance deal in TM

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

CHENNAI, Mar 7: The DMK has allotted 25 seats to ally Congress for next month's elections in Tamil Nadu. The national party has also been allotted the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat that would go for bypolls following the death of Congress MP Vasanthakumar.
"The DMK and the Congress have sealed seat-sharing deal. The Congress will contest in 25 assembly seats and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat. Both cadre will now work together. We will win big," Dinesh Gundu Rao, the Congress leader in-charge of Tamil Nadu, told NDTV.
The DMK will contest in 180 seats, he said. The MK Stalin-led party has also not given assurance on the Rajya Sabha seat, he said. Rao, who visited DMK headquarters this morning to finalise the seat-sharing deal, said he was confident that the alliance will sweep the state polls.
"BJP by entering into an alliance with AIADMK, its intention is to finish off AIADMK. They want to kill all opposition parties and have 'one party-one man rule' in the country. Congress, DMK, Left, VCK will sweep these elections," Mr Rao was quoted by news agency ANI after announcing the deal.
The Congress share for the assembly election is a significant climbdown from the 41 seats it contested in the 2016 polls. It had won just eight then.
According to sources, the Tamil Nadu Congress had asked for at least 30 seats while the DMK said it would only spare 24, leading to a stalemate. The deal was finalised after the Congress leadership in Delhi got in touch with the DMK's top leadership in Chennai on Saturday evening, they said.    -NDTV


