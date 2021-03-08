Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trial to begin for US policeman charged with George Floyd death

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

MINNEAPOLIS, Mar 7: Nine months after George Floyd's death laid bare the racial wounds in the United States, the white policeman charged with murdering the 46-year-old Black man is going on trial.
Jury selection begins in Minneapolis on Monday in the case against Derek Chauvin, who was filmed with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as the handcuffed man struggled to breathe.
The shocking footage of Floyd's May 25 death sparked a wave of "Black Lives Matter" protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the United States and in capitals around the world.
Chauvin's case promises to be extraordinary in many respects: it will feature star attorneys, be held under tight security and broadcast live.
The Minnesota Attorney General's Office brought in Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general who has argued cases before the Supreme Court, to help with the prosecution.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel re-opens restaurants, bars
Houses destroyed by tremors
Austin likely to visit India soon
Protesters react after tear gas is fired by police during a demonstration
DMK, Congress seal alliance deal in TM
Trial to begin for US policeman charged with George Floyd death
First woman President of Rotary International
Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee (C) along with Indian supporters


Latest News
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
'Engage yourselves in income generating activities'
Most Read News
The great speech…evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft