Monday, 8 March, 2021
First woman President of Rotary International

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

ONTARIO, Mar 7: Jennifer E. Jones, of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, Ontario, Canada, has been elected as the President Nominee of Rotary International for 2022-23.
It is a groundbreaking selection that will make her the first woman to hold that office in the organization's 115-year history.
Jones says she sees Rotary's Action Plan as a catalyst for increasing Rotary's impact.
As the first woman President Nominee, Jones understands how important it is to follow through on Rotary's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). "I believe that diversity, equity, and inclusion … begins at the top and for us to realize growth in female membership and members under the age of forty - these demographics need to see their own reflection in leadership," Jones said. "I will champion double-digit growth in both categories while never losing sight of our entire family."
Jones is founder and president of Media Street Productions Inc., an award-winning media company in Windsor. She was chair of the board of governors of the University of Windsor and chair of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce. She has been recognized for her service with the YMCA Peace Medallion, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and Wayne State University's Peacemaker of the Year Award, a first for a Canadian. Jones holds a Doctor of Laws (LL.D.).
A current Rotary Foundation trustee, Jones has been a Rotary member since 1997 and has served Rotary as RI vice president, director, training leader, committee chair, moderator, and district governor. She played a lead role in Rotary's rebranding effort by serving as chair of the Strengthening Rotary's Advisory Group. She is the co-chair of the End Polio Now Countdown to History Campaign Committee, which aims to raise $150 million for polio eradication efforts.    -RI RELEASE


