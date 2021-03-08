Women's Development Independence Day Hockey begins on Mar 14

With participations of 13 teams, Women's Development Independence Day Hockey 2021 is rolling on the 14th of March at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

The teams are divided into four groups. The Group-A is comprised of Jhenaidad District, Joypurhat District and Thakurgaon Districts. Group-B is composed of the district teams of Narail, Chattogram and Jashore while the district teams of Rajshahi, Rangpur and Dinajpur involved in group-C. The only four-team group, the Group-D is comprised of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan (BKSP), Kishoreganj District, Cox's Bazar district and Mymensingh district.

Narail and Jashore districts from Group-B will engage in the opening match of the Independence Day event on 14th March at 2:00 pm. Jhenaidad and Thakurgaon Districts will meet in the second match on the day at 4:15 pm at the same venue.

The champions teams of the group's will play the semifinals on the 23rd of March while the two winners of the semis will play the final match which is scheduled for the 24th of March at 4:15 pm.

The champion and runner-up teams will get Taka 60,000 and 40,000 as cash prizes along with trophies.

Information regarding the event was divulged in a press conference on Sunday at BHF Conference room at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium.





