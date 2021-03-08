Video
Monday, 8 March, 2021
Sports

Women's Football League kicks off  on March 27

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

The Women's Football League is likely to roll on the 27th of March as said Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) women's football committee chief Mahfuza Akter Kiron in a press meet on Sunday at BFF House in Motijheel.
Ms Kiron informed media that the player transfer and registration for Women's League will take place from 10 to 20 March.
The First Instance Body (FIB) had already approved ten clubs for the event on Saturday. The picked clubs for the Women's Football League are Bashundhara Kings, Jamalpur Kacharipara XI, Sheikh Russel KC, Sodyo Puskorini Juba Sporting Club, Nasrin Sporting Club, Cumilla United, FC Brahmanbaria, Ataur Rahman Bhuiyan College Sporting Club, Kanchijhuli Sporting Club and the BFF U17 team.
A total of six teams are new while four had played before.
Among the team, the BFF U17 team will be formed with the girls from BFF residential camp which will only play to estimate its ability against the contesters and the team's point will not be counted and the team will not compete for the trophy. But other teams will still be able to collect points from tie with or win against the BFF team.





