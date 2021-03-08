U-19 cricketers to play first Int’l series in Covid-19 era



A file photo of Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team.

War-torn Afghanistan's dedicated home venue is India at this moment. Bangladesh youngsters, however, will leave the country on March 15 to play a solitary four-day game and five-match one-day series.

The young Tigers were scheduled to leave the country on March 10, but for Covid-19 protocols the date of the journey was deferred for five days.

"Even though, the Noida, in which the series will be held, is the home venue of Afghanistan's home venue, they would have to follow the protocols of Indian Government. And therefore, they will be late to reach there. So we had to defer the date of our journey too," BCB's national game development manager Abu Emam Kawsar said on Monday. The Under-19 team was formed soon

after the previous Under-19 team led by Akbar Ali won the ICC Under-19 World Cup. But the outbreak of Covid-19 delayed the start of their practice session.

Once the Covid-19 situation became eased, the young Tigers started their practice in BKSP. Till now, they had 100-day practice in BKPS and in those period, they played a total of 20 preparation matches. -BSS





The Bangladesh Under-19 will play their first bilateral series since their predecessor won the Under-19 World Cup last year for the first time in their cricket history by beating India, when they take on Afghanistan on Indian soil.War-torn Afghanistan's dedicated home venue is India at this moment. Bangladesh youngsters, however, will leave the country on March 15 to play a solitary four-day game and five-match one-day series.The young Tigers were scheduled to leave the country on March 10, but for Covid-19 protocols the date of the journey was deferred for five days."Even though, the Noida, in which the series will be held, is the home venue of Afghanistan's home venue, they would have to follow the protocols of Indian Government. And therefore, they will be late to reach there. So we had to defer the date of our journey too," BCB's national game development manager Abu Emam Kawsar said on Monday. The Under-19 team was formed soonafter the previous Under-19 team led by Akbar Ali won the ICC Under-19 World Cup. But the outbreak of Covid-19 delayed the start of their practice session.Once the Covid-19 situation became eased, the young Tigers started their practice in BKSP. Till now, they had 100-day practice in BKPS and in those period, they played a total of 20 preparation matches. -BSS