BCB eyes to vaccinate domestic cricketers ahead of new season

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is eyeing to vaccinate as many cricketers as possible ahead of the new domestic season.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said this to the media on Sunday.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak throughout the world, the BCB could not organise the last season of domestic cricket.

However, the board could organise two events later last year - BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup. During these events, all the players and support staff had to stay in bio-secure bubbles.

There were three teams in the President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup was organised with five teams. But more teams participate in Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League or National Cricket League and it is tough to organise such events - which involves many players - during the pandemic.

"We are trying to vaccinate as many cricketers as possible," Nizamuddin told the media. "The Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to manage vaccines for the cricketers. We have been waiting for their response."

As per the latest development, the new season of domestic cricket might start in April. However, the BCB is yet to finalise a calendar. Most of the members of the national cricket team have already been vaccinated and they are now touring New Zealand for a three-match ODI and three-match T20 series which will start on March 20.

After the New Zealand series, the Tigers will travel to Sri Lanka to play a two-match Test series as part of the World Test Championship.

However, this series will not be enough to make any change to the lineup of the final of this event as India and New Zealand have already marched to the final.

About Bangladesh's Sri Lanka tour Nizamuddin said: "The national team will stay in Colombo and both Tests will be played in the same venue. The Tigers might fly for Sri Lanka on April 12, and they will have to maintain a week-long quarantine after reaching the island nation."

After the Test series, Sri Lanka will visit Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in May. According to Nizamuddin, the Lankans will fly for Bangladesh on May 20. -UNB





