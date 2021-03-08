BCB to organize domestic tournament if Asia Cup gets postponed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will try to fix a slot for domestic cricket if the upcoming Asia Cup is postponed finally.

The regional tournament which was supposed to be held in next June faced uncertainty after its influential stakeholder India moved to the final of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

The WTC final will also be held in June even though the venue is yet to be fixed. But most likely Lord's will host the final of the maiden tournament.

India confirmed the final against New Zealand after beating England by 3-1 in a four-match series. Since India couldn't be the part of the Asia Cup, it is most likely to get shelved for the time being.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BB) CEO Nizam Uddin remained tightlipped on this matter, saying that they are not in position to comment about it. "It's the matter of Asian Cricket Council. Even though we are involved with it as a full member, we can't make comments on the fate of the tournament," Chowdhury said on Sunday.

But he said they won't be upset if the tournament gets postponed, rather they will try to fill the gap with a domestic tournament. "If the Asia Cup gets postponed, there will be a slot for us and the national cricketers will also be available," Chowdhury said.

"We'll try to fill the gap with a domestic tournament. We are working on that and also working on our domestic calendar. We are trying to complete it as early as possible and submit it to the board," he added. -BSS







