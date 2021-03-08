BFF to wrap up professional events by July

The Professional Football League Management Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) decided to finish all the professional football events by the middle of July.

The second window for player transfer and registration will open from the seventh of April.

The committee in its third regular meeting, led by its chairperson and BFF senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy took these decisions on Sunday.

Mr Murshedy said that they were planning to arrange the Independence Cup by the middle of July and foreign recruits along with the local booters would get chance to play there.

According to the BFF senior vice-president, the Under-18 Football League would be played in single leg.

Federation's General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag informed that the committee, at the beginning of the meeting, offered condolences for the departed souls of the former booters and organisers due to the pandemic.







