Blue to take on Green today



Bangladesh Women players practice session in Sylhet. photo: BCB

Left-arm pacer Fariha Trishna claimed six wickets for just 14 runs in 10 overs in a dazzling bowling show as Blue thrashed Bangladesh Red by 10 wickets in the opening game.

Bangladesh Blue also showed an unwavering resolve in batting to win the match, keeping all of the wickets intact.

While Blue kept them in the advantageous position to seal the final in the three-team tournament by winning the first game, it would be Green's opening game in the tournament.

A win of Blue in the second game will confirm their final berth straightway, making the Green's match against Red an unofficial semifinal game. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formed three different teams, with the players from the Bangladesh national women's team and Under-19 women's team to take part in the tournament. The tournament was supposed to be held

in T20 format but with the South African team visiting Bangladesh later this moment for a one-day series, the BCB made it to one-day format by discussing with the Bangladesh Olympic Association.

The Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games will start from April 1. However with the series against South Africa coinciding the Games, the women's cricket discipline, started earlier.

Squad:

Bangladesh Green Team: Mst. Sarmin Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Tumpa Khatun (WK), Rumana Ahmed, Mst. Ritu Moni, Sumaiya Akter, Panna Ghosh, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sandiha Islam Asha, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Misty Rani Shaha (U- 19), Jannatul Maoua (U-19), Disha Biswas (U-19), Dilara Akter Dola (U-19), Marufa Akter (U-19)

Team Management: Sharfaraz Newaz (Manager), Dipu Rai Choudhury (Coach), Dollar Mahmud (Assistant Coach)

Bangladesh Blue Team: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Aka Mollik, Shamima Sultana (WK), Ishma Tanjim, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Jahanara Alam, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Rabeya, Fariha Islam Trisna, Falguni Chowdhury Bonya (U-19), Unnoti Akter (U-19), Shorna Akter (U-19), Reya Akter Shikha (U-19).

Team Management: Ruhul Amin (Manager), Shahonowuz Shahid Shanu (Head Coach), AKM Mahmud Emon (Assistant Coach).

Bangladesh Red Team: Rubya Haider Jhilik, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Nigar Sultana Joty (WK), Lata Mondol, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Zinnat Asia Orthi, Suraya Azmim, Labone Akter, Puja Chakrabortty, Afiya Humaira Anam Prottasha (U-19), Sabakun Naher Choity (U-19), Leky Chakma (U-19), Rabeya Khatun (U-19), Most. Morjina Akter Mim (U-19) Team Management: Kazi Mashuk Al Bari (Manager), Foysal Hossain Decans (Coach), Nasir Uddin Faruqe (Assistant Coach). -BSS





