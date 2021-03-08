

Feni Diabetic Samity elects Shaheed Reza as President

Azgar Ali, Additional District Magistrate and Election Commissioner of Feni Diabetic Samity 2021, announced the name of 23-Person working committee including General Secretary Shusen Chandra Shil recently.

25th and 26th AGM of Feni Diabetic Samity also held at the morning session of the day. Md. Wahiduzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Feni and President of Feni Diabetic Samity Advisory Committee was the chief guest of the occasion.

Mercantile Bank Sponsor Director, industrialist and social activist A.K.M. Shaheed Reza elected as the President of Feni Diabetic Samity, says a press release.Azgar Ali, Additional District Magistrate and Election Commissioner of Feni Diabetic Samity 2021, announced the name of 23-Person working committee including General Secretary Shusen Chandra Shil recently.25th and 26th AGM of Feni Diabetic Samity also held at the morning session of the day. Md. Wahiduzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Feni and President of Feni Diabetic Samity Advisory Committee was the chief guest of the occasion.