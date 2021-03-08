Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

EBL signs participation agreement with BB

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

EBL signs participation agreement with BB

EBL signs participation agreement with BB

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) recently.  Under the agreement EBL will be able to use a revolving refinancing fund for BDT 1,000 Crore to support customers in technological development and up-gradation of their export-oriented industries, says a press release.  
The revolving refinancing fund formed from the Bangladesh Bank's own resource aims at supporting export-oriented industries to improve their skill set, preparing them to enjoy competitive advantage in international market.
Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL and Khondkar Morshed Millat, General Manager of Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Md. Shahidul Islam, Exucutive Director and Abu Raihan, Deputy Director from Bangladesh Bank; EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking Ahmed Shaheen and Head of OBU and Banks Fazlul Qader were present among others on the occasion.
"Such funds from Bangladesh Bank will contribute to expansion of technological expertise and automation of export oriented factories. This initiative of Bangladesh Bank with other local banks and NBFIs will significantly contribute to enhancing  Bangladesh's per capita export earnings and GDP," said Ali Reza Iftekhar.  
The fund will be channelled by EBL to its customers at competitive pricing for development and up-gradation of capital machinery and technology, energy efficient machinery or technology, business process reengineering or automation-related machinery or technology.
It will also enhance use of operations management-related machinery or technology, waste management machinery or technology, air management machinery or technology, heat management machinery or technology.
Besides this, it will support workplace management machinery or technology, water management machinery or technology, human resource development and management-related upgraded technology and account, sales and marketing management automation machinery or technology up-gradation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Feni Diabetic Samity elects Shaheed Reza as President
EBL signs participation agreement with BB
BANKING EVENTS
5G messaging empowers digital economy
Malaysia’s AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service
China Feb exports post record surge from C-19-fallout
Remote villages can be connected with Huawei Solution
Rice prices steady in most hubs, BD mulls more import duty cut


Latest News
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
'Engage yourselves in income generating activities'
Most Read News
The great speech…evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft