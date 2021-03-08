

EBL signs participation agreement with BB

The revolving refinancing fund formed from the Bangladesh Bank's own resource aims at supporting export-oriented industries to improve their skill set, preparing them to enjoy competitive advantage in international market.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL and Khondkar Morshed Millat, General Manager of Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Md. Shahidul Islam, Exucutive Director and Abu Raihan, Deputy Director from Bangladesh Bank; EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking Ahmed Shaheen and Head of OBU and Banks Fazlul Qader were present among others on the occasion.

"Such funds from Bangladesh Bank will contribute to expansion of technological expertise and automation of export oriented factories. This initiative of Bangladesh Bank with other local banks and NBFIs will significantly contribute to enhancing Bangladesh's per capita export earnings and GDP," said Ali Reza Iftekhar.

The fund will be channelled by EBL to its customers at competitive pricing for development and up-gradation of capital machinery and technology, energy efficient machinery or technology, business process reengineering or automation-related machinery or technology.

It will also enhance use of operations management-related machinery or technology, waste management machinery or technology, air management machinery or technology, heat management machinery or technology.

Besides this, it will support workplace management machinery or technology, water management machinery or technology, human resource development and management-related upgraded technology and account, sales and marketing management automation machinery or technology up-gradation.













Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) recently. Under the agreement EBL will be able to use a revolving refinancing fund for BDT 1,000 Crore to support customers in technological development and up-gradation of their export-oriented industries, says a press release.The revolving refinancing fund formed from the Bangladesh Bank's own resource aims at supporting export-oriented industries to improve their skill set, preparing them to enjoy competitive advantage in international market.Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL and Khondkar Morshed Millat, General Manager of Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Ahmed Jamal, Deputy Governor, Md. Shahidul Islam, Exucutive Director and Abu Raihan, Deputy Director from Bangladesh Bank; EBL Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking Ahmed Shaheen and Head of OBU and Banks Fazlul Qader were present among others on the occasion."Such funds from Bangladesh Bank will contribute to expansion of technological expertise and automation of export oriented factories. This initiative of Bangladesh Bank with other local banks and NBFIs will significantly contribute to enhancing Bangladesh's per capita export earnings and GDP," said Ali Reza Iftekhar.The fund will be channelled by EBL to its customers at competitive pricing for development and up-gradation of capital machinery and technology, energy efficient machinery or technology, business process reengineering or automation-related machinery or technology.It will also enhance use of operations management-related machinery or technology, waste management machinery or technology, air management machinery or technology, heat management machinery or technology.Besides this, it will support workplace management machinery or technology, water management machinery or technology, human resource development and management-related upgraded technology and account, sales and marketing management automation machinery or technology up-gradation.