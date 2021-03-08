BANKING EVENTS

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil inaugurating UCB Cox's Bazar imperial lounge at Cox's Bazar Airport on Sunday. Deputy Managing Directors Habibur Rahman, A. T. M. Tahmiduzzaman, Mohammed Khorshed Alam, Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing Javed Iqbal and other senior officials are also seen in the picture. UCB imperial customers and credit card holders will have access to this luxury lounge that will ensure comfort and exclusive attention. photo: BankGlobal Islami Bank (GIB) Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Director Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad, virtually inaugurating its Toitong sub branch at Pekua, Cox's Bazar on Sunday. photo: Bank