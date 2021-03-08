5G messaging empowers digital economy



ZTE Senior Vice President Wang Xiang speaking at Mobile World Congress at Shanghai recently.

Chinese telecom giant ZTE, in association with GSMA, organized the 5G Messaging Forum at Mobile World Congress at Shanghai recently, said a news release from ZTE Bangladesh on Wednesday.

More than 300 executives and experts from governments, operators and enterprises around the world attended, both online and offline, to share their experience in 5G Messaging and explore their application prospects.

The forum attracted industry leaders from the GSMA, CCSA (China Communications Standards Association), AFCA (Asia Financial Cooperation Association), China UnionPay, Zhejiang Meteorological Service Centre, China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Japan's KDDI and other leading operators around the world.

Besides, representatives from leading 5G Messaging vendors such as ZTE, Guodu Interconnection, Shanghai Dahantricom Corporation and Whale Cloud Technology also participated in the meeting.

Regarding the Forum, ZTE senior vice president Wang Xiang said the 5G Messaging has the potential to have a bright future and we to provide full support for operators in building networks and developing services, leveraging techs to drive the digital economy.

"To help drive the digital economy, ZTE will also work with upstream and downstream partners in the industry chain, including operators, terminal manufacturers, service providers, and enterprise users, to build a 5G Messaging application ecosystem," he added.

ZTE supports the three major operators in carrying out industrial research, holding developer competitions and commercial trials, and has incubated over 300 applications in nine major industries such as government and finance.

In keynote, ZTE Vice President Wang Quan said the 5G Messaging empowers thousands of industries and will connect the last mile for services to reach users of the digital economy.











