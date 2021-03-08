Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Malaysiaâ€™s AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

March 7: Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd plans to launch an air taxi service and the country's first drone delivery service as the budget carrier seeks to diversify amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company's CEO said on Saturday.
As part of the group's diversification push, it also aims to launch a ride-hailing service next month as COVID-19 continues to hit air travel.
"The air taxi will have a pilot and four seats. At the moment, we have our team working on this upcoming service by AirAsia," Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said at the Youth Economic Forum 2021, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday.
The service should start operating in about 18 months, Fernandes was quoted as saying.
He also announced that the airline's logistics unit Teleport, which is currently testing an urban drone delivery service with state-backed firm Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), would conduct its first commercial delivery by the end of this year.
"(The) idea was brought up three weeks ago and now it's reality," he wrote on Instagram.
Fernandes said the group was recovering from the impact of the pandemic and had used the opportunity to accelerate its digital transformation, Bernama reported.
The struggling airline, which reported a fifth straight quarterly loss in November, has been seeking to raise 2.5 billion ringgit ($613.95 million) from loans and investors.
Last month, it said its 33 per cent-owned Japanese unit, which ceased operations last October, had begun bankruptcy proceedings.    —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Feni Diabetic Samity elects Shaheed Reza as President
EBL signs participation agreement with BB
BANKING EVENTS
5G messaging empowers digital economy
Malaysiaâ€™s AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service
China Feb exports post record surge from C-19-fallout
Remote villages can be connected with Huawei Solution
Rice prices steady in most hubs, BD mulls more import duty cut


Latest News
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
'Engage yourselves in income generating activities'
Most Read News
The great speechâ€¦evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of womenâ€™s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft