Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Rice prices steady in most hubs, BD mulls more import duty cut

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Rice export rates held steady in most Asian hubs this week as new supply from fresh harvests trickle in, while Bangladesh mulled another cut to import duties to bolster dwindling domestic reserves.
Muted demand, optimism over a new off-season harvest and the weakening of the baht against the U.S. dollar, have pressured prices, Bangkok-based traders said.
"This is just nominal price as not many new contracts have been signed recently as importers are still waiting further until the winter-spring harvest peaks," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.
Meanwhile, domestic rice prices are edging down on rising supplies from the main harvest in the Mekong Delta, traders said.
Vietnam's rice shipments in the January-February period are forecast to drop 31.4% from a year earlier to 638,000 tonnes. .
Bangladesh is considering further slashing duty on rice imports in an effort to bolster reserves and cool record local prices, a food ministry official said.
This would follow a cut to 25% from 62.5% in late December.
Bangladesh, traditionally the world's third-biggest rice producer, has emerged as a big importer lately due to depleted stocks and record prices after repeated flooding ravaged its crop.
Prices for India's 5 percent broken parboiled variety <RI-INBKN5-P1> were steady at $393-$399 per tonne amid rising supplies from the new season crop.
"Rupee has been quite volatile in the last few days. We are keeping prices steady, but we have to raise if rupee appreciates further," said an exporter based at Kakinada in southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Shipments from India have gained momentum as the state of Andhra Pradesh has started using a deepwater port to export rice for the first time in decades.      —Reuters


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Feni Diabetic Samity elects Shaheed Reza as President
EBL signs participation agreement with BB
BANKING EVENTS
5G messaging empowers digital economy
Malaysiaâ€™s AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service
China Feb exports post record surge from C-19-fallout
Remote villages can be connected with Huawei Solution
Rice prices steady in most hubs, BD mulls more import duty cut


Latest News
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
'Engage yourselves in income generating activities'
Most Read News
The great speechâ€¦evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of womenâ€™s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft