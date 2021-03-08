Video
NBR chief lauds UEPZ role in socio-economic development

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, flanked by NBR Member (Tax Policy) Md. Alamgir Hossain, Member (Vat Policy) Md. Masud Sadiq, BEPZA Member (Investment Promotion) Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan, other senior officials of Customs and BEPZA, witnessing production procedures at a plant during his visit to Uttara EPZ on Saturday.

Uttara EPZ is playing a pivotal role to the socio-economic development of Northern Region by attracting investment, increasing export and generating employment. Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Senior Secretary of Internal Resource Division said while visiting Uttara EPZ (UEPZ) on Saturday.
He said, despite the limitations of geographical location, diversified products are being manufactured by setting up industries in UEPZ. He highly praised the innovative business strategy of the investors of UEPZ, according to a press release.
Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA Md. Mahmudul Hossain Khan briefed the NBR Chairman on overall activities and recent achievements of BEPZA. He highlighted some problems of existing investors of EPZs and pointed out some proposals to ease the policies of NBR to attract more investment in the EPZs.
General Manager of Uttara EPZ Naheed Munshi said, 24 operational and 5 under implementation factories of UEPZ have attracted US$ 210 million investment where employment opportunities was created for 35 thousand Bangladeshi workers. Different diversified products of world famous brand including model car, wig, optical frame, leather Bags, Coffin Box are being manufactured in Uttara EPZ, She added.   
Later, the NBR Chairman visited 6 diversified products manufacturing factories of UEPZ and expressed satisfaction to observe the production activities and overall existing working environment. Among others, Member (Tax Policy) Md. Alamgir Hossain, Member (Vat Policy) Md. Masud Sadiq of NBR, Deputy Commissioner of Nilphamari, Customs Commissioner of Rangpur, General Manager (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA were present during this time.


