Walton launches 10th generation laptop

Bangladeshi superbrand Walton has launched a new model of tenth generation laptop which can be laid flat at 180 degree.

Named as 'Tamarind EX10 Pro Series,' the new laptop comes with three varieties with Intel's tenth generation core i3, core i5 and core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB solid state drive along with many other advanced features, says a press release.

Walton authorities said that the Tamarind EX310G Pro model laptop with core i3 processor is priced at Tk 42,750, Tamarind EX510G Pro model laptop with core i5 processor would cost Tk 54,550 while the Tamarind EX710G Pro model laptop with core i7 processor can be purchased at only Tk 64,550.

Walton laptops can be purchased in installments facilities along with cash payment at all Walton Plaza, distributor showrooms, IT dealers and mobile dealer showrooms across the country. Customers can now get up to 100% guaranteed cashback by purchasing Walton laptops.

Moreover, 372 Walton Plazas are offering EMI facility without interest on credit card. There is a 10% discount on purchasing them from E-plaza (https://eplaza.waltonbd.com). In addition, students are getting extra facilities in purchasing Walton laptops.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Deputy Managing Director and Computer Division CEO Engineer Md Liakat Ali said that Walton is producing state-of-the-art digital devices with latest technology and providing them at affordable prices as per the needs and requirements of customers. This high quality laptop with multitasking facilities and advanced features will give users a more dynamic experience. Attractive design, quality performance, durability and multi-language keyboard with Bangla font are the special features of these laptops.

The new Tamarind EX10 Pro Series laptops feature 14-inch HD and Full HD matte IPS LED backlit display. Other features include high definition audio, built-in array microphone, two 2-watt speakers, multi-language full size keyboard, 1 USB 3.2 type A port, 1 USB 3.2 Type C port, 1 USB 2.0 port, Micro SD card reader, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1 etc. with maximum two years of after sales service.

According to sources, Walton has been manufacturing and marketing 21 models of laptops under the series of Prelude, Passion, Tamarind, Karonda and WaxJambu within the price range of Tk 28,750 to Tk 1,68,500. It also has 16 models of desktop under 7 series which priced between Tk 26,990 and Tk 105,050, 3 models of All-in-One PC within Tk 46,950 and Tk 55,500.

Besides, Walton is providing various IT accessories like monitor, memory card, RAM, SSD Drive, mouse, keyboard, pen drive, ear phone, wifi router, USB cable, speaker, power supply unit, UPS, digital writing pad etc. at reasonable prices.













