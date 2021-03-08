Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Global players brainstorm to boost Covid vaccine output

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

GENEVA, March 7: Global players are gathering online from Monday to brainstorm ways to rapidly boost vaccine production and fight a still-virulent coronavirus that has hobbled the world for 14 months.
Giving impetus to the meeting is a warning from the Geneva-based World Health Organization (WHO) that the pandemic will not end unless poor countries can keep up with accelerating mass vaccination campaigns in rich nations.
Meeting online Monday and Tuesday will be partners of the Covax vaccine distribution initiative, led by the Gavi vaccine alliance and backed by research arm the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations as well as the WHO.
Government delegates, scientists and representatives of the pharmaceutical giants as well as smaller drug makers from developing countries will also participate.
The aim is "to shine the light on the gaps that we have currently in the supply chain, of reagents, of raw material, of products that you need to make vaccines", WHO's chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told a news conference on Friday.
The pharmaceutical industry aims to produce 10 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses this year, which is double the 2019 manufacturing capacity for all kinds of vaccines.
Manufacturing these jabs requires not just an unprecedented quantity of ingredients, but also items such as glass for the vials and plastic for their caps -- at a time when global supply chains have been disrupted by the pandemic, Swaminathan said.
"So the summit is really focusing on that upstream area, the gaps, how they can be filled and for solutions to be found."
Such interventions "can make a difference in the short term" even as WHO and others are already eyeing the longer-term course of the pandemic, she added.
Pressure from governments and public opinion has helped push the pharma groups, who usually jockey for a competitive advantage, into deals to produce more vaccine doses.
With its own vaccine development lagging, France's Sanofi will produce both the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Johnson & Johnson versions.
Merck will also turn out the J&J shots,  Switzerland's Novartis will make doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Curevac vaccine, while Germany's Bayer is also set to help Curevac.
Such deals are "very welcome", Swaminathan said.
"We would like to see more of this happening and in more parts of the world.
"We need to explore the fill-and-finish capacity in Asia, in Africa and Latin America and use those facilities to increase supply."
Marie-Paule Kieny, research director at France's National Institute of Health and Medical Research, noted that "there are many generic drug manufacturers who have a high record... and good manufacturing practices, which could also help in this process".
But cooperation poses challenges over how to share or license the precious intellectual property pharmaceutical firms have invested heavily to create -- albeit often with significant state aid -- so they can at least recoup their costs.    —AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Feni Diabetic Samity elects Shaheed Reza as President
EBL signs participation agreement with BB
BANKING EVENTS
5G messaging empowers digital economy
Malaysiaâ€™s AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service
China Feb exports post record surge from C-19-fallout
Remote villages can be connected with Huawei Solution
Rice prices steady in most hubs, BD mulls more import duty cut


Latest News
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
'Engage yourselves in income generating activities'
Most Read News
The great speechâ€¦evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of womenâ€™s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft