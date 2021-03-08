Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Foreign investors in India seek rationalisation of tax norms

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Foreign Investors India Forum’s global chairman BK Modi

Foreign Investors India Forum’s global chairman BK Modi

NEW DELHI, March 7: The Foreign Investors India Forum has urged the government to relax tax provisions for foreign nationals working in India and align them with similar provisions in countries like Singapore and China, in a bid to attract investment and encourage high-flying corporate executives and fund managers having overseas incomes to stay in the country.
Under the current income tax (I-T) provisions, the global income of foreigners is taxed if they stay in India for more than 182 days in a year, thus increasing their personal tax liability in the country. This provision acts as disincentive for foreign nationals, having global income, to stay in India for longer periods.
A letter in this regard was written by Foreign Investors India Forum's global chairman BK Modi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who referred the matter to the Commerce Ministry for further consideration. The Ministry is reported to have taken up the issue with the Finance Ministry.
India, according to the Forum, needs global partnerships and new investments which would happen if the government creates a more enabling tax regime and a "progressive personal taxation" structure.
Although foreign domiciled individuals residing in India can avail treaty relief in double taxation on non-Indian incomes, challenges like paying higher taxes, availing tax credit benefits, subjectivity in tax assessments and risk arising due to reporting requirements may arise.
The pace of economic growth can be accelerated by increasing the rate of FDI in India and for this, foreigners need to be incentivised to live and invest in India, it said.
Foreign citizens must be allowed to tend to their investments and stay in India for long periods. It is recommended that the personal taxation policy for such people must be reviewed and they should be taxed only on any income that is generated domestically in India, the Forum said.    —TNN


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Feni Diabetic Samity elects Shaheed Reza as President
EBL signs participation agreement with BB
BANKING EVENTS
5G messaging empowers digital economy
Malaysiaâ€™s AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service
China Feb exports post record surge from C-19-fallout
Remote villages can be connected with Huawei Solution
Rice prices steady in most hubs, BD mulls more import duty cut


Latest News
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
'Engage yourselves in income generating activities'
Most Read News
The great speechâ€¦evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of womenâ€™s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft