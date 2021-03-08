Video
Monday, 8 March, 2021
Business

Panels launch campaign ahead of BGMEA polls  

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021
Business Correspondent

As the election to BGMEA, the apex body of the country's apparel makers and exporters is closing nearer to be held on April 4, the two main panels have gear up campaign to reach voters and get elected their leaders.
The campaign got momentum following finalisation of the voter list and its publication on March 4. Candidates of the two panels -- Sammilita Parishad and Forum have announced their candidates.  
Samilita Parished held a projection meeting of candidates on Sunday in the city's Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden which is led by Faruque Hasan, managing director of Giant Textiles Ltd.
The panel is fielding candidates against 35 posts of directors while Forum group, now heading BGMEA with Rubana Haque as president is also fielding equal number of 35 candidates constituting the BGMEA executive body.
The Forum is led by ABM Shamsuddin, managing director of Hannan Group this time. Rubana Haque is contesting against a post of director.   
Meanwhile rivalry between the two camps has heightened with debates over the voter list and election venues. Voting will take place at Radisson Blu in Dhaka and at BGMEA office at Chattogram.
Jahangir Alam, managing director of the Design and Source, had formed a    separate panel called Swadhinata Parishad before BGMEA election in 2019 which was mainly focused on challenging nomination of candidates on executive committee through compromise instead of election.
Jahangir had hinted at contesting in the election this time again, but may finally decide to join Sammilita Parishad as its candidate.
The Sammilita Parishad and the Forum have been competing against each other in BGMEA elections since the organisation's inception. But in the last few elections, leaders were elected through compromise between the two councils.
The emergence of the Swadhinata Parishad forced the two panels to join forces and elected Rubana Haque as president two years back based on compromise to avoid rival election campaign.


