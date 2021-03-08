Video
Robi Board of Directors gets new Chairman

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Business Correspondent

Thayaparan Sangarapillai, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, has been appointed as the new Chairman of Robi Board of Directors.
Thaya brings with him over 35 years of experience in providing audit and business advisory services to clients in a wide range of industries, says a company statement.
His portfolio of clients include major public listed companies involved in telecommunications, power, automotive, property development and manufacturing sectors. Thaya is also a member of the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.
He joined PriceWaterhouse Coopers (PwC) in Kuala Lumpur in 1983. He was a partner in the Assurance Services of PwC Malaysia from 1994 and retired as a senior partner in 2015. Thaya had his accountancy training in London and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1982.


