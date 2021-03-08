Video
Beximco, City Bank sign TK 30b Sukuk deal

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

Beximco Group Power and Engineering Group Director and Chief Executive Officer, Power Osman Kaiser Chowdhury, and City Bank Capital Managing Director and CEO Ershad Hossain pose after signed a Sukuk deal between the two sides in Dhaka on Sunday.

Beximco Group Power and Engineering Group Director and Chief Executive Officer, Power Osman Kaiser Chowdhury, and City Bank Capital Managing Director and CEO Ershad Hossain pose after signed a Sukuk deal between the two sides in Dhaka on Sunday.

Signing ceremony of Islamic Shariah compliant Sukuk Al Istisna for BDT 30 billion took place between Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited (BEXIMCO) and City Bank Capital Resources Limited in Dhaka on Sunday.
Beximco Ltd is the Originator of the issue and City Bank Capital is the Arranger, Adviser and Issue Manager of this issue, says a press release.
This Secured Convertible Asset Backed Sukuk will be issued (subject to BSEC approval) for the purpose of construction of the solar projects of Teesta Solar Ltd. and Korotoa Solar Ltd. -- the two subsidiaries of Beximco Power Company Ltd.
The issue will also be used for financing and refinancing of the machineries and equipment required for the expansion of Beximco Ltd.'s textile division.
Face value has been set at BDT 100. Minimum Subscription size is BDT 5000 and tenure is 5 years. Profit rate is 9% per annum or above.
Beximco Group Power & Engineering Group Director & Chief Executive Officer, Power Osman Kaiser Chowdhury, and City Bank Capital Managing Director and CEO. Ershad Hossain signed the agreement on behalf of the respective parties.
Other high officials of Beximco Group and subsidiary companies and City Bank Capital were present in the signing ceremony.


