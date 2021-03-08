Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose on Sunday as investors turned active to take fresh stakes on prospective shares.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 68.51 points or 1.24 per cent to 5,584, while the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 43.37 points to 2,156 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) added 7.86 points to 1,256 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE also rose to two weeks high to Tk 8.76 billion, up 24 per cent higher from the previous session's turnover of Tk 7.07 billion.

But losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 355 issues traded, 133 declined, 122 advanced and 100 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

British American Tobacco Bangladesh backed to the topped turnover chart with shares worth about Tk 1.16 billion changing hands. Shares of BATBC, the third largest market-cap stock, also jumped 7.49 per cent to close at Tk 598.50 each.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) soared 224 points to 16,200 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 137 points to 9,770. At the end of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 95 declined, 83 advanced and 55 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 12.52 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 622 million.



















