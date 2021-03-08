BSEC holds seminar on capital market issues today

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) arranges a seminar with the chief executive officers (CEOs), managing directors and portfolio managers of all the merchant banks on Monday.

They have been asked to attend the event on 'Role of Issue Managers in IPO Applications' at the stock market regulatory authority's office.

Although top officials of merchant banks have been invited to attend the seminar on the role of issue managers in IPO applications, the whole range of issues of the capital market will come for discussion in the seminar, a responsible source at the BSEC said.

According to the source, officers will be given direction to enhance efficiency in financial accountability and strengthen verification of various activities with due diligence. In addition, BSEC officials will answer various critical questions related to merchant bank operations. Directions may also be given on how to increase the depth of the capital market.

Meanwhile, a letter signed by BSEC Director Fakhrul Islam Majumder has asked all merchant bankers such as Managing Directors, CEOs and Portfolio Managers to personally visit the BSEC office website.

The letter said, "A seminar has been organized on role of issue managers in IPO applications". This seminar has been organized to enhance the efficiency in financial statement verification and due diligence activities.

Bangladesh Merchant Bankers Association (BMBA) president Sayedur Rahman is scheduled to make opening remark in te seminar. The key note will be presented by BSEC Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim. There will also be a question-answer session. BSEC commissioner Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed will give closing remarks.













