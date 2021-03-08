

Cost of DPDC power stations project to grow by Tk 537cr

According to project document, the original cost of the project was Tk 1,850.06 crore. Through the first revision of the project, the cost increased to Tk 2,387.06 crore.

Now, through the second revision, proposal has been made to increase the project cost to Tk 2,479.93 crore. Besides, its scheduled implementation date from July 2013 to June 2018 will be extended now July 2021.

The revised cost proposal has been sent to the Planning Commission. In the meantime, preparations have been finalized to present it at the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Once the project isa implemented, the growing power demand of DPDC area, especially Dhaka Metropolitan City will be met through construction of transmission and sub-transmission lines by connecting various substations. The system capacity is expected to be increase.

Sources said that to meet the growing power demand in the DPDC area, the project has been undertaken for the construction of transmission and sub-transmission lines by connecting new existing substations with new substations.

The reason of the revision of the project is to increase the scope and cost of work in the mechanical equipment sector as per the decision of the joint meeting of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) and DPDC. Apart from this, the substations under construction will have the resources to add fire protection equipment, increase the amount of cable and tower number on the basis of actual route survey.

In addition, to increase the price of raw materials related to mechanical equipment and increase the exchange rate of foreign currency, the increase in expenditure in the mechanical equipment sector has been proposed to increase from Tk 1,414.65 crore to Tk 1,345.29 crore.

Sharifa Khan, Member of the Planning Commission said, the project will help to meet the growing demand for electricity by increasing the capacity.









