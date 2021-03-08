Video
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:31 PM
5 Joyeetas to be honoured on Int’l Women’s Day

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira said five Joyeetas (winners) will be honoured marking the International Women's Day this year.
She came up with the announcement at a press conference organized at Secretariat in the capital on Sunday.
The Joyeetas will be honoured at a programme to be held at Bangladesh Shishu Academy auditorium on Monday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the prize to the Joyeetas joining the event virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban as chief guest, she added.
They will receive a Medal of Honour from the Prime Minister and the State Minister for Women and Children Affairs. Each of them will be given a cheque of Taka one lakh, a crest and a certificate.
The winners are- Hasina Begum Neela from Barisal for most economically successful woman, Miftahul Jannat of Bogra district in Rajshahi division for her success in education and employment, Helen Nechha Begum of Patuakhali of Barisal division as a successful mother, Rabizan of Tangail of Dhaka division for beginning new life by removing horror of torture and Anjana Bala Biswas of Narail of Khulna division for her contribution to development of the society.



