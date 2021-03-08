Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

DUAA observes historic Mar 7

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
DU correspondent

Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA) on Sunday observed historic March 7 speech delivered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which resurrected the sleeping nation for independence.
A discussion was held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on campus at 6:30pm. The speakers said that the epoch-making speech of March 7 was the charter of Bengalis emancipation. Bangabandhu delivered his speech with thunderous voice grabbing million of Bengali's dreams, hopes and aspirations of freedom in his heart.
Ak Azad said that Dhaka University Alumni Association on the historic Golden Jubilee of March 7, pledged to carry out all the activities for sustainable development by building the present generation as human resources and as useful workers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the spirit of the Liberation War.
Dhaka University Alumni Association President AK Azad, Secretary General Ranjan Karmaker, vice-president Anwarul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, organisational secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu, Executive memeber Selima Khatun including some other alumnus were present in the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 Joyeetas to be honoured on Int’l Women’s Day
DUAA observes historic Mar 7
DU entry test: Application begins today, ends Mar 31
Women leadership crucial in dealing with effects of pandemic: Speaker
March 7 speech inspires nations: DU VC
Kushita-Rajbari train services suspended for 2nd day
Women’s participation in agriculture, poultry sector reduces poverty
Woman, 2 daughters injured in Feni residential fire


Latest News
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
'Engage yourselves in income generating activities'
Most Read News
The great speech…evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft