DUAA observes historic Mar 7

Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA) on Sunday observed historic March 7 speech delivered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which resurrected the sleeping nation for independence.

A discussion was held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on campus at 6:30pm. The speakers said that the epoch-making speech of March 7 was the charter of Bengalis emancipation. Bangabandhu delivered his speech with thunderous voice grabbing million of Bengali's dreams, hopes and aspirations of freedom in his heart.

Ak Azad said that Dhaka University Alumni Association on the historic Golden Jubilee of March 7, pledged to carry out all the activities for sustainable development by building the present generation as human resources and as useful workers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the spirit of the Liberation War.

Dhaka University Alumni Association President AK Azad, Secretary General Ranjan Karmaker, vice-president Anwarul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, organisational secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu, Executive memeber Selima Khatun including some other alumnus were present in the programme.











