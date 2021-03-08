Video
DU entry test: Application begins today, ends Mar 31

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
DU Correspondent

In accordance with the decision of Dhaka University (DU) Admission Committee, in the 2020-21 academic year, the application process for the admission test will begin on Monday at 4:00pm trough online and remain till on March 31 (Wednesday) at 11:59pm.
The deadline for depositing fee for the application is April 1 (Thursday) night (11:59pm).
Examination Date
"Ka" unit examination on May 21, "Kha" unit examination on May 22, "Ga" unit examination on May 27, "Gha" unit exam on May 28 and "Cha" (fine arts) unit examination on June 5, will be held this year in the eight divisions.
Each test will be held from 11:00am to 12:30pm.


