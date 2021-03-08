Video
Women leadership crucial in dealing with effects of pandemic: Speaker

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday said that women leadership is crucial in dealing with the adverse effect of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.
She said half of the population is women. Their contribution in terms of social and economic aspects is undeniable.
Involvement of women in the mainstream is essential for the establishment of an egalitarian society, inclusive and sustainable development, she said.
In addition to managing the family, women are constantly proving their worth in the workplace. The Speaker called upon all to work for the advancement of women leadership in various sectors by formulating innovative policies.
She came up with these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion titled 'Women in Leadership: What Does It Take' organised by UN Bangladesh at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital.
The Speaker also congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on receiving the 'Inspirational Leadership' award from the Commonwealth as one of the four women leaders for taking timely and effective action against the coronavirus pandemic.


