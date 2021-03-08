

March 7 speech inspires nations: DU VC

VC Akhtaruzzaman said this on Sunday, in a discussion on 'Historic speech of 7th March: Importance and Significance' at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury virtual classroom on the campus maintaining hygiene rules amid Covid-19 pandemic.

On this day in 1971, Bangabandhu delivered an extempore speech at the then Race Course Maidan, now Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka, declaring the independence saying, "Our struggle, this time, is a struggle for our freedom. Our struggle, this time, is a struggle for our independence. Joy Bangla!"

Earlier this morning, DU VC placed wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait in front of Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi in the city.

Akhtaruzzaman said that considering global significance and relevance, UNESCO acknowledged the epoch-making speech as world documentary heritage in 2017.

"It has unique significance this year. Because, this year is of golden jubilee of independence, DU birth centenary and Bangabandhu's birth centenary." he added.

Pro VC (academic) Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro VC (administration) Prof Dr Md Samad, DU Treasurer Professor Dr Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Dhaka University Teacher's Association President Prof Dr Md Rahmat Ullah, general secretary Prof Dr Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, among others, addressed at the programme.

















