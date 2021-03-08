Video
Agents seek changes in draft Hajj and Umrah Act

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

Leaders of HAAB (Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh) Democratic United Front (HDUF) demanded exclusion of some provisions from the proposed 'Hajj and Umrah Act' terming the provisions of the law as non-democratic.
The demand was placed in a meeting of the front held on Sunday at Officer's Club of Dhaka auditorium with former HAAB President Abdus Sobhan Bhuiyan.
HAAB leaders Dr. Abdullah Al Naser, freedom fighter Tajul Islam, Aslam Khan and Abdus Salam Aref also spoke the occasion, a release of the front said.
Abdullah Al Naser told this correspondent that they have urged to the Prime Minister to exclude the provision from the new law. Otherwise, they will announce protest programme as part of mass campaign against the proposed law, which was cleared in the Cabinet recently.
The front will organize press conference and human chain against the law soon, he added.
In the release, the front said the law proposed to penalize Tk 50 lakh for Hajj agencies and Tk 15 lakh for Umrah agencies for violation of its any provision. If the authority fails to realize the money penalized against the agencies, it would be deducted from their deposits against license.


