Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:31 PM
Mamata blasts Modi

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

KOLKATA, Mar 7: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first Kolkata rally prior to the eight-phase West Bengal assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took on his government by leading a foot march in Siliguri to protest against the steep hike in fuel prices, including LPG cylinders.
 People of Bengal will be under grave threat if divisive force like BJP seizes power in state, Mamata told rally in Siliguri. Modi is peddling lies to mislead people, she added.

Thousands of supporters, especially women, were seen holding red-coloured cardboard replicas of LPG cylinders at the "yatra". "Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are the only syndicate in India. "He says there is no poriborton in Bengal, poriborton in Delhi. The prime minister is lying everyday. Before election Ujwala, after election there's jumla," she said.    -NDTV


