Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Modi targets ‘Didi’

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

KOLKATA, Mar 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee should correct herself before calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an 'outsider' and pointed out that her Trinamool Congress was formed after breaking away from the Congress. He also promised to make the real 'Sonar Bangla' under BJP rule.
"Didi says things which are against the idea of Bengal. Tagore, Vivekananda and Netaji, who are guiding lights of our nation, are hurt by the 'outsider' narrative peddled by the TMC. Few people invoke the name of the Indian National Congress but are the founders of the INC outsiders or insiders?"  Modi asked while addressing a mega rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. "The Left Front who ruled Bengal for a long time and whose ideas of governance are based on the teachings of Mao Zedong, Karl Marx or Lenin, are these people outsiders or not? Similarly, the Trinamool Congress is an offshoot of the Congress. They left the Congress because of political gains," Modi added.
The Prime Minister went on to explain to the massive gathering the reason why the BJP is the only party in the country which was formed keeping Bengal's culture and thinking at its core.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scores of Myanmar citizens waiting to enter India
Agents seek changes in draft Hajj and Umrah Act
Mamata blasts Modi
Modi targets ‘Didi’
Mithun  joins BJP
Minu apologises for remarks on ‘repeating 1975 assassination’
51pc of Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar railway lines project complete
Nation observes historic March 7


Latest News
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
'Engage yourselves in income generating activities'
Most Read News
The great speech…evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft