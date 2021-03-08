Modi targets ‘Didi’

KOLKATA, Mar 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee should correct herself before calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an 'outsider' and pointed out that her Trinamool Congress was formed after breaking away from the Congress. He also promised to make the real 'Sonar Bangla' under BJP rule.

"Didi says things which are against the idea of Bengal. Tagore, Vivekananda and Netaji, who are guiding lights of our nation, are hurt by the 'outsider' narrative peddled by the TMC. Few people invoke the name of the Indian National Congress but are the founders of the INC outsiders or insiders?" Modi asked while addressing a mega rally in Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. "The Left Front who ruled Bengal for a long time and whose ideas of governance are based on the teachings of Mao Zedong, Karl Marx or Lenin, are these people outsiders or not? Similarly, the Trinamool Congress is an offshoot of the Congress. They left the Congress because of political gains," Modi added.

The Prime Minister went on to explain to the massive gathering the reason why the BJP is the only party in the country which was formed keeping Bengal's culture and thinking at its core. -HT







