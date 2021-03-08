Mithun  joins BJP



Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty (R), a former Trinamool Rajya Sabha member, joins BJP greeting India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi during a mass rally ahead of the state legislative assembly elections at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7. photo : AFP

The move comes weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, that are slated to begin on March 27. Speculations were rife that 70-year-old Mithun would be joining the saffron camp to boost the party's growing image in the state.

Speaking at the rally, Chakraborty said, "It is a dream that has come true for me today. Coming from a small locality in North Kolkata called Jorabagan, I did dream of becoming something big, but never did I imagine that I will get a chance to share a stage with the biggest political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Subtly hitting back at the Trinamool Congress for calling the BJP "outsiders," Chakraborty added, "I am a Bengali and I believe that anyone who has grown up here has a right over this land. I promise to stand up and fight for the rights of every person living in West Bengal."

Rumours of Chakraborty joining the saffron party had started doing the rounds when he had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai residence.

Chakraborty was a member of the Rajya Sabha from the Trinamool Congress, but had quit the Upper House after his name cropped up in the Sharada chit fund scam.

-THE INDIAN EXPRESS



