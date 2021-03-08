Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 8 March, 2021, 5:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Mithun  joins BJP

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty (R), a former Trinamool Rajya Sabha member, joins BJP greeting India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi during a mass rally ahead of the state legislative assembly elections at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7. photo : AFP

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty (R), a former Trinamool Rajya Sabha member, joins BJP greeting India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi during a mass rally ahead of the state legislative assembly elections at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata on March 7. photo : AFP

KOLKATA, Mar 7: Bangladesh's Barisal-born popular Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday.
The move comes weeks ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, that are slated to begin on March 27. Speculations were rife that 70-year-old Mithun would be joining the saffron camp to boost the party's growing image in the state.
Speaking at the rally, Chakraborty said, "It is a dream that has come true for me today. Coming from a small locality in North Kolkata called Jorabagan, I did dream of becoming something big, but never did I imagine that I will get a chance to share a stage with the biggest political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
Subtly hitting back at the Trinamool Congress for calling the BJP "outsiders," Chakraborty added, "I am a Bengali and I believe that anyone who has grown up here has a right over this land. I promise to stand up and fight for the rights of every person living in West Bengal."
Rumours of Chakraborty joining the saffron party had started doing the rounds when he had met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai residence.
Chakraborty was a member of the Rajya Sabha from the Trinamool Congress, but had quit the Upper House after his name cropped up in the Sharada chit fund scam.    
-THE INDIAN EXPRESS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scores of Myanmar citizens waiting to enter India
Agents seek changes in draft Hajj and Umrah Act
Mamata blasts Modi
Modi targets ‘Didi’
Mithun  joins BJP
Minu apologises for remarks on ‘repeating 1975 assassination’
51pc of Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar railway lines project complete
Nation observes historic March 7


Latest News
NASA Mars scientists spur girls to 'reach for the stars'
Unicef: 10m additional girls at risk of child marriage due to Covid-19
Pax8 unveils a new education programme
Country reports 14 more deaths
Canadian aircraft maker wins $43 million lawsuit against SpiceJet
Man gets death for murder at Cumilla courtroom
Oral COVID treatment gives encouraging test data
Over 300 mln people vaccinated against coronavirus globally
ACC is powerful enough: Iqbal Mahmud
'Engage yourselves in income generating activities'
Most Read News
The great speech…evoked us to fight for freedom
337 officials promoted to deputy secretary
Obituary
Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP
Prisoner missing: Ctg jailer withdrawn, 2 guards suspended
Shomi Kaiser cleared from defamation charges
Country reports 11 more deaths
Historic March 7 today
IPL 2021 schedule announced
Challenges of women’s education in Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft