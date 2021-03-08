Video
Minu apologises for remarks on ‘repeating 1975 assassination’

Published : Monday, 8 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

rajshahi, Mar 7: Mizanur Rahman Minu, an adviser to the BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and former Rajshahi city mayor, apologised on Sunday for the remarks he made during BNP's divisional rally in Rajshahi on March 2, says a press release of the city unit of BNP.
"I apologise to those who have been hurt and shocked by my statement," his statement reads, "It is out of my nature to make offensive remarks about an individual or group. Therefore, I urge everyone not to find conspiracy in my speech".
Minu confirmed about sending the apology to media.
The apology came after the city unit of Awami League on March 3 gave Minu a 72-hour ultimatum to seek pardon for his remarks. Otherwise, they threatened to go for legal action against Minu.
The city AL claimed Minu in his speech criticised Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, threatened the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with death and hinted of repeating the 1975 assassination.
The aggrieved AL city unit also called a protest rally on March 9 in connection with his remarks.
Mentionable, on October 12, 2019, Minu apologised live on Facebook in face of protest by Al leaders for attacking the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in his speech.    -Agencies


