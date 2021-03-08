51pc of Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar railway lines project complete

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 7: Installation of rail tracks in the 100-km long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar railway lines project is continuing from Cox's Bazar end.

Muhammad Mafizur Rahman, Project Director told the Daily Observer, "A total of 51 per cent of the project has already been completed."

In order to speed up the project works, Mafiz said the installation of rail tracks has started from Panichara Bazar area under Ramu Upazila at the end of February.

He said, "We are trying to install rail tracks before the rainy season. The construction of 10 bridges out of 39 has been completed. The girders that arrived from China have been installed in 10 bridges while the installation works in other bridges are going on."

He also said the girders of Sangu and Matamuhuri bridges are arriving by the middle of this month.

Mafiz further said the construction works of 70 culverts out of the total of 150 had so far been completed. Some 90 per cent of the earth filling works has already been completed, he added.

Mafizur hoped that the works would be completed by June 2022.

He said a total of 365 acres in Chattogram district and 1,000 acres in Cox's Bazar district have been acquired. The land has already been handed over to two appointed contractors.

Meanwhile, the Tk 18,034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be implemented in three years time. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose.

Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffers and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.

Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma Construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at a cost of Tk 2,687.99 crore.

Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure Ltd are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at a cost of Tk 3,502.5 crore.

Under the project 128-km long new dual gauge railway lines, nine station buildings, platforms and sheds are being built. Meanwhile, the works for the contractor are railway embankment, track, bridges and culverts, stations and buildings, signaling and telecommunications, ancillary works and environmental safeguards.









