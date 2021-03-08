Nation observes historic March 7



An artist at Dhunat in Bogura putting a final touch to the sketch of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after he completed the sketch of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic March 7. The picture was taken on Sunday. photo : Observer

The observance of the day this year was more significant as it was the golden jubilee of historic March 7 speech and the country is going to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence on March 26.

Besides, 'Mujib Year', the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, and its yearlong celebration is going on.

On October 30 in 2017, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) recognised the historic speech as part of the world's documentary heritage.

It has been included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of world's important documentary heritage maintained by the Unesco.

The historic March 7 is a red-letter day in the history of the Bengalis' long and arduous freedom struggle. Delivering the speech at the Ramna Race Course field, now Suhrawardy Udyan, the father of the nation encouraged and directed the nation towards independence.

On that day Bengalis' demand echoed in his voice: "Today, the people of Bangla want freedom, the people of Bangla want to live, the people of Bangla want their rights."

It was touted as indirect declaration of the country's independence in 1971. During his deliberations amid thunderous slogans and applause, he also made a fervent appeal to the roaring people from all walks of life to take preparations for armed struggle against the tyranny, exploitation, subjugation and deprivation by Pakistani military junta with whatever they possessed and transforming every house into a fortress.

The people were overwhelmed and imbued with the spirit of Bangabandhu's unparalleled speech of independence.

The whole nation responded spontaneously to Bangabandhu's call with thunderous slogan 'Bir Bangalee Astra Dharo, Bangladesh Swadhin Karo' (Brave Bengalis take up arms and frees Bangladesh from occupation). As soon as the Pakistani occupation forces started genocide, Bangabandhu declared independence of the motherland instructed the people to put up strong resistance and fight against them till the liberation was achieved.

On the instruction of Bangabandhu, the brave nation fought successfully the nine-month-old war of liberation and ultimately liberated Bangladesh from the clutches of the Pakistani occupation forces on December 16, 1971.

To mark the day, the government made national flag hoisting at all public and private buildings in the country and its diplomatic missions abroad compulsory on the historic 7 March from this year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the historic March 7.

She paid the homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the capital. After placing the wreaths, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of the independence.

Sheikh Rehana, younger daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, accompanied her sister and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while a munajat was offered praying salvation of the departed souls of the August 15 in 1975 martyrs.

The 'Historic March 7' National Day observance programme was arranged at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) at 3:00pm marking the day.

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina joined it on virtual platform as the chief guest.

Marking the day, Islamic Foundation called for arranging special prayers at all mosques across the country seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and 1971 Liberation War martyrs.

Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television as well as private television channels and radio stations broadcasted and telecast special programmes while national dailies brought out special supplements marking the auspicious occasion.



