HM Steel goes into operation

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 6: HM Steel, one of the major projects of Mustafa-Hakim Group of Chattogram, has gone into formal operation.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, MP, attended the inaugural function of the industry as the chief guest on Saturday while Didarul Alam, MP, of Sitakunda and Muhammad Shawkat Jamil, Managing Director of UCBL, were present as

special guests.

Chairman of HM Steel Limited and former mayor of Chattogram City Corportation (CCC) M Manjur Alam presided over the function.

The inaugural function was addressed by Muhammad Sarwar Alam, director of HM Steel, Nipur CHowdhury, general manager of Mustafa-Hakim Group, and Burhanuddin Ahmed, general manager of HM steel Limited.

HM Steel limited has created job opportunities for 1500 people. United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL) is the financial partner of the project.

Mustafa-Hakim Group, one of the leading conglomerates of the country, has taken up a giant project to produce a total of four lakh tones of high-powered steel bar annually.



Besides, Mustafa-Hakim group had earlier set up a total of 16 Industrial units including, Golden Ispath Limited, Mustafa-Hakim Cement Industry, Golden bricks, Golden Iron, Oxygen units and Ship breaking Industry etc.

H M Steel has been set up at Julda under Karnaphuli Police Station with modern German Technology to produce HM Expert, a high graded bar of 550 grade. HM Steel is the new addition to the industrial sector of Mustafa-Hakim Group.

HM Steel will produce high graded M S Bar with 550 grade capacity, angles, channels, and MS Rod etc.

Golden Ispath, another unit of the group, is now producing 2 lakh tonnes of construction materials including M S Rod annually.

Meanwhile, Mostafa-Hakim Family of the port city started the family business as construction firm in the sixties founded by late Abdul Hakim. Now the company deals with diverse range of product and services. The company has made his marks in areas like ship demolition and steel Product, manufacturing of cements, bricks, oxygen, textiles, and in import and real-estate sectors. The company has been founded on a commitment to quality, timeliness and value.









