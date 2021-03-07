Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 March, 2021, 9:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HM Steel goes into operation

Published : Sunday, 7 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 6: HM Steel, one of the major projects of Mustafa-Hakim Group of Chattogram, has gone into formal operation.
Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, MP, attended the inaugural function of the industry as the chief guest on Saturday while Didarul Alam, MP, of Sitakunda and Muhammad Shawkat Jamil, Managing Director of UCBL,  were present as
special guests.
Chairman of HM Steel Limited and former mayor of Chattogram City Corportation (CCC) M Manjur Alam presided over the function.
The inaugural function was addressed by Muhammad Sarwar Alam, director of HM Steel, Nipur CHowdhury, general manager of Mustafa-Hakim Group, and Burhanuddin Ahmed, general manager of HM steel Limited.
HM Steel limited has created job opportunities for 1500 people. United Commercial Bank Limited (UCBL) is the financial partner of the project.
Mustafa-Hakim Group, one of the leading conglomerates of the country, has taken up a giant project to produce a total of four lakh tones of high-powered steel bar annually.

Besides, Mustafa-Hakim group had earlier set up a total of 16 Industrial units including, Golden Ispath Limited, Mustafa-Hakim Cement Industry, Golden bricks, Golden Iron, Oxygen units and Ship breaking Industry etc.
H M Steel has been set up at Julda under Karnaphuli Police Station with modern German Technology to produce HM Expert, a high graded bar of 550 grade. HM Steel is the new addition to the industrial sector of Mustafa-Hakim Group.
HM Steel will produce high graded M S Bar with 550 grade capacity, angles, channels, and MS Rod etc.
Golden Ispath, another unit of the group, is now producing 2 lakh tonnes of construction materials including M S Rod annually.
Meanwhile, Mostafa-Hakim Family of the port city started the family business as construction firm in the sixties founded by late Abdul Hakim. Now the company deals with diverse range of product and services. The company has made his marks in areas like ship demolition and steel Product, manufacturing of cements, bricks, oxygen, textiles, and in import and real-estate sectors. The company has been founded on a commitment to quality, timeliness and value.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pakistan PM survives confidence vote boycotted by opposition
HM Steel goes into operation
Traditional clothes hang on a rope as protesters holding shields stand
Don’t waste the hope of vaccines, warns WHO
DSA should go: Dr Kamal
Edn instts to get counsellors soon: Dipu Moni
An invisible force working to silence govt critics: Fakhrul
Myanmar protesters string up women’s clothes for protection


Latest News
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
1,00,983 administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday
No alternative to revenue for development: NBR Chairman
8 broad-gauge engines land in Ctg port from UK
Housewife’s body found in Bogura
7th March speech will always inspire freedom-loving people: PM
7th March speech 'call for the liberation of Bengalis': President
Mushtaq's death in jail was 'normal': Information Minister
Bangladesh Blue makes winning start
Most Read News
Tashnuva becomes country's first transgender TV newscaster
Sheikh Hasina among top 3 inspirational women leadership
Recipe
Bangladeshis among 205 illegal migrants held in Malaysia
NO TO BEGGING
From a ‘Bottomless basket’ to Asia’s ‘Economic bull case’
Dalia’s ‘Agroho’ ensures healthcare for marginalized people
Australia beat New Zealand to force T20 series decider
WOMAN  
Turning pedagogy into a lucrative profession
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft