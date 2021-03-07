

DSA should go: Dr Kamal

It is one of those notorious acts issued to lengthen

the power of a "disconnected" government, said Dr Kamal, an architect of the country's constitution.

Gonoforum MP Mokabbir Khan read out the written statement of Dr Kamal in a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

When the effective participation of people is absent in the formulation and impartial implementation of laws, then the people -- owners of the state -- became helpless, Dr Kamal said.

"It is possible to ensure the role of people in the formulation of laws and their impartial implementation only if they could choose their representatives through a neutral election," he added.

-Agencies







