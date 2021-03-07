Edn instts to get counsellors soon: Dipu Moni

The government will appoint counsellors for each district of the country soon, said the Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.

She made the remark at a webinar on Reproductive Health for Adolescents organized by the "Manusher Jonno Foundation," a non profit organisation, on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday.

Speaking as chief guest, the Education Minister

said, "I took the initiative in 2019, but fell behind because of Corona in the middle. Now we have started the work of appointing one counsellor or therapist in each of the 64 districts.

"Besides, those we will teach counselling to at least two teachers in every educational institution. We hope to be able to train at least two lakh teachers soon. So that teachers can solve any problem in these cases," she added.

The line director of the Department of Family Planning Mohammad Sharif was present as a special guest where member of the women's wing and director of the Women's Health and Reproductive Health Project Samia Afrin, presented information on 'Current Status of Sexual and Reproductive Health Services for Adolescents'.

Fellow Professor of the Bangla Academy Prof Dr Ratan Siddiqui spoke on the subject, BRAC University's James P Grant School of Public Health Dr Sabina Faiz and PPRC's Research Associate Director Umama Zillur. Executive Chief of Manusher Jonno Foundation Shaheen Anam, presided over the function. Incidentally, last year the Education Minister said that one counsellorwould be appointed for each secondary level educational institution in the country. First, two teachers will be trained by appointing one counsellorin one district.

But due to Corona, the educational institutions were declared closed from March 17 last year to March 29 this year. That is why there was no discussion on the issue of appointing councillors.







